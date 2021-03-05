Stifel Nicolaus Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $40.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $27.35 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

