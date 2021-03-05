Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 622 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 887% compared to the average volume of 63 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Gartner by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $132,978,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $5.80 on Friday, hitting $183.57. 16,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $191.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

