Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post sales of $50.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.80 million and the highest is $52.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $44.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $220.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $242.65 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

SYBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock valued at $655,924. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,152. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

