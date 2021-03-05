Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 1,275 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $72.77. 521,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,988,805. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

