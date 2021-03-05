Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,946 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,138,000 after buying an additional 1,425,038 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,601,529,000 after buying an additional 1,236,833 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in NIKE by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after acquiring an additional 571,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.42. The company had a trading volume of 223,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average of $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $205.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

