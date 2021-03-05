Stokes Family Office LLC Invests $392,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,593,000 after acquiring an additional 481,985 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 208,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 159,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $9,157,815. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $168.58. 55,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.