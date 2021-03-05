Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

MCD stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $206.15. 78,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

