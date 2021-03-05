Stonepath Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stonepath Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 517,700 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the January 28th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Stonepath Group stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 111,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,318. Stonepath Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

Get Stonepath Group alerts:

Stonepath Group Company Profile

Stonepath Group Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stonepath Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stonepath Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.