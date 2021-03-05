Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT Raised to $34.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $14.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.12% from the stock’s current price.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Stratasys stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 75.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 57.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

