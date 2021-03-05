Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $234,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,568. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

