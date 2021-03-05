Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 6,167 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYMT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

