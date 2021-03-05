Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $213.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

