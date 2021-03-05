Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Announces Earnings Results

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

