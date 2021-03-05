Stuart L. Merkadeau Sells 8,878 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $546,618.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,005,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $53.72 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

