Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the January 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE SUI traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $143.28. 4,127,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.58. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $170.24.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,236,000 after purchasing an additional 142,533 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sun Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.