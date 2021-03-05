Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 176,819,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 660,593,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 7.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

