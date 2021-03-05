SunOpta Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SunOpta in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

SOY stock opened at C$16.96 on Friday. SunOpta has a one year low of C$1.82 and a one year high of C$21.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -141.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.77.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

