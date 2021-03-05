SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CEO Thomas H. Werner Sells 37,850 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 37,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $1,406,884.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,705 shares in the company, valued at $13,370,234.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SPWR opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SunPower by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 428,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,590,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

