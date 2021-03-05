Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $95.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.18.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,335.83 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $147,221.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.