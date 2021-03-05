Superdry plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEPGY)

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superdry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Superdry’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Superdry alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SEPGY opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Superdry has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $323.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.82.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.