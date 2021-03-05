Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.37

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.37 and traded as high as C$13.52. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) shares last traded at C$13.43, with a volume of 768,347 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on SPB. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 31.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 168.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at C$376,339.75.

About Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

