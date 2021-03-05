SushiSwap (SUSHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $604.65 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $2.09 billion and $604.65 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $16.44 or 0.00034018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.87 or 0.00757153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00026504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043328 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 202,368,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

