Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the January 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SZKMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of SZKMY traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.00. 6,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.73. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

