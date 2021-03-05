SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allakos in a report released on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.94). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

ALLK stock opened at $113.14 on Thursday. Allakos has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.39.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $39,718,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $2,346,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,604 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,048 over the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

