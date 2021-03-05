Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. Analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

