Swiss National Bank Buys 3,800 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 273.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 57.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHB opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.