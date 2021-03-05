Swiss National Bank Buys New Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Vital Farms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of VITL opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $43.30.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

