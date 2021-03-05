Swiss National Bank Invests $881,000 in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,780 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Magic Software Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,767,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 81.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.55 million, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGIC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.