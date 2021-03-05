Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $417,687.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

ARQT has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

