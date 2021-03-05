Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,100 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tilray were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 60.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

