Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 391,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $447.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

