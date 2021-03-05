Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.

NYSEAMERICAN SYN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. 260,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,859,340. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.29.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

