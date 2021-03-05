Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $398.88

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 398.88 ($5.21) and traded as high as GBX 481.80 ($6.29). Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) shares last traded at GBX 476.60 ($6.23), with a volume of 642,019 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on SYNT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 382 ($4.99).

Get Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 450.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 399.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Synthomer plc (SYNT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Synthomer plc (SYNT.L)’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In other Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) news, insider Caroline Johnstone acquired 11,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.