T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Up 5.6%

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) shares shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $173.09 and last traded at $172.70. 1,844,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,210,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,648,000 after buying an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,525,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after buying an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

