T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 476,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,328,488. The firm has a market cap of $232.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTOO shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.44.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

