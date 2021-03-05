Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading 6.6% Higher

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 1,129,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 943,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $977.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 30.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

