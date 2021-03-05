Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNEYF. CIBC upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

