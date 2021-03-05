Target Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGT. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

NYSE:TGT opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.40 and its 200 day moving average is $169.80. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

