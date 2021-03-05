Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWODF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

