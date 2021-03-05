TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in AbbVie by 1,124.7% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 268,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in AbbVie by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,261,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.87. 111,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

