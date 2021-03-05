TCTC Holdings LLC Has $36.89 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 829,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises 2.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $36,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,305 shares of company stock worth $4,725,348. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,437. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

