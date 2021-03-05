TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 545,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,638 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.7% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,042,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after buying an additional 43,098 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 45,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 146,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 11.4% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

NYSE:T traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,684,117. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

