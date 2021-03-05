TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,253. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,410.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.