TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 358 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.80. 75,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,142. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.80. The company has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.