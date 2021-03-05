TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $524,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $135.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

