TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $814,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,647 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $44,211,095.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,870,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $61,723,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average is $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

