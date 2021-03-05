TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VDC opened at $165.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.75. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.