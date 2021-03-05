TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

