TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 484.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $42.26.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.