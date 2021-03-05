TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $186.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $214.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

